777 Charlie trailer: Rakshit Shetty's bond with his dog will leave you teary-eyed

Rakshit Shetty, 777 Charlie trailer/YouTube

777 Charlie trailer out: Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Chalie trailer was unveiled on Monday, May 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, simultaneously. Noted personalities of the respective film industries launched the 777 Charlier trailer which started trading on social media within minutes of unveiling.

The film starring Rakshit Shetty is also produced by him along with GS Gupta while it marks the directorial debut of Kiranraj K. The heartwarming adventure comedy-drama originally in Kannada language, will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

777 Charlie revolves around an arrogant, unapproachable man, Dharma, working in a manufacturing factory, whose lonely, mundane life is over-run by an enthusiastic dog, Charlie and changes him forever.

The touching trailer that depicts the bond between Dharma and his dog Charlie is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

Watch the trailer here:



While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has acquired the film to release it in Malayalam, Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing the Tamil version and Rana Daggubati, the Telugu version of the film.

The film will release theatrically on June 10 in all 5 languages.

The earlier released teaser and few songs of the film have already garnered much appreciation.

777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, Sharvari and Praanya P Rao.