Entertainment

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

After achieving a rare feat in today's times of crossing 50 days in cinemas, Vikrant Massey's latest inspiring drama is geared up for a digital premiere.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail was a sleeper hit at the box office. After crossing 50 days in cinemas, the inspiring drama will now premiere on OTT. 12th Fail is a biographical drama based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Sharma, and the film was released in cinemas on October 27 with a positive response from critics and the masses. 

12th Fail will premiere on...

Vikrant Massey's latest successful drama will be released on Disneyplus Hotstar, and the film will stream on the platform from December 29. The streaming giant released a trailer of 12th Fail on their social media, and YouTube channel, announcing the OTT premiere. 

12th Fail at the box office

The film enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office. Since the release day, word of mouth came into the foray for the film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and moving strength by strength at the ticket window it has grabbed more than 50 crores at the box office. As Bollywood Hungama reported, 12th Fail grossed Rs 65.98 crores worldwide. 

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. 

12th Fail marks the directorial comeback of Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Shikara (2020). The film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

