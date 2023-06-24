What Sobhita Dhulipala has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sobhita Dhulipala recently addressed dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. (Credits: Instagram)

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala has recently been in the news for her alleged relationship with South actor Naga Chaitanya. During an interview, she opened up about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about the one thing she admires about the actors who have come from the South and have made a mark for themselves in the B-town.

Sobhita on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

When asked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita was quoted saying, "I think her journey is super cool. Like if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that is really cool."

Meanwhile, speaking about Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala revealed, "I think his temperament, he seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy, so dignified. I really appreciate it."

Sobhita Dhulipala on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala recently addressed dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. She was quoted as saying to Filmibeat, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business.”

The actress added that people write with half-knowledge, and fail to clarify things. "Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person,” she said.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship timeline

For those unaware, Naga Chaitanya got married to his Ye Maaya Chesave co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in 2017. However, they parted ways in October 2021. After his divorce, the Custody actor is speculated to be in a relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

A couple of months ago, a picture of the rumoured couple, Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala, from a restaurant made it to social media. They have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship till now.

Sobhita Dhulipala's work front

Sobhita Dhulipala last appeared on the big screens as Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The period action drama also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in prominent roles.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming projects include The Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2, and The Monkey Man.