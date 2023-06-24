Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

What Sobhita Dhulipala has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A few months ago, a picture of rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala from a restaurant did the rounds on social media.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

What Sobhita Dhulipala has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Sobhita Dhulipala recently addressed dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. (Credits: Instagram)

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala has recently been in the news for her alleged relationship with South actor Naga Chaitanya. During an interview, she opened up about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about the one thing she admires about the actors who have come from the South and have made a mark for themselves in the B-town.

Sobhita on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

When asked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita was quoted saying, "I think her journey is super cool. Like if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that is really cool."

Meanwhile, speaking about Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala revealed, "I think his temperament, he seems like such a cool-headed, calm guy, so dignified. I really appreciate it."

Sobhita Dhulipala on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala recently addressed dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. She was quoted as saying to Filmibeat, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business.”

The actress added that people write with half-knowledge, and fail to clarify things. "Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person,” she said.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship timeline

For those unaware, Naga Chaitanya got married to his Ye Maaya Chesave co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in 2017. However, they parted ways in October 2021. After his divorce, the Custody actor is speculated to be in a relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

A couple of months ago, a picture of the rumoured couple, Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala, from a restaurant made it to social media. They have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship till now.

Sobhita Dhulipala's work front

Sobhita Dhulipala last appeared on the big screens as Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The period action drama also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in prominent roles.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming projects include The Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2, and The Monkey Man.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: This state hikes DA by 4% for government employees, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.