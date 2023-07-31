Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Shakti Kapoor recalled the time when Mithun Chakraborty dragged him into a room, threw him on the floor, and said, “You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer?”

Shakti Kapoor has shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty in several films, including Gunda, Guru, Kranti Kshetra, Baadal, Pyaar Ka Karz, and Dalaal. However, it might interest you to know that these two actors first met at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. During a recent interaction with DD Urdu, Shakti Kapoor recalled how being a senior, Mithun Chakraborty was the first one to rag him in the institute. He revealed that he was locked in one of the hostel rooms for hours after being ragged. Shakti Kapoor also revealed that he had never thought about acting before receiving a letter from FTII, Pune, for a written test, for which his friend had filled up his form.

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days

Shakti Kapoor also said that he was already feeling like a star even before entering the premises of FTII. He further disclosed that he had befriended Ravi Varman and Anil Varman on his way to Pune, and they even had a few meals in five-star hotels with Vinod Khanna, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan as Ravi Varman's sister was married in Vinod Khanna's family.

When Mithun Chakraborty ragged Shakti Kapoor

Taking about his encounter with Mithun Chakraborty, Shakti Kapoor revealed that as he reached the hostel, he saw a guy standing at the gate wearing a dhoti. As he was drinking beer at the time, he offered one to this unknown man who later introduced himself as Mithun Chakraborty. Later, he dragged Shakti Kapoor to a room, threw him on the floor, and said, “You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer?” Later, Mithun Chakraborty was joined by his friends. When Mithun Chakraborty told them about Shakti Kapoor, they joked about his hair and then cut it off with scissors.

Mithun Chakraborty saved Shakti Kapoor from ragging

Shakti Kapoor also remembered how he was asked to swim for 20 minutes on a cold night, and he urged them to just let him return to Delhi. Coming to his rescue, Mithun Chakraborty took him aside and told him to always remember how to behave with seniors, before locking him inside a room so everyone else thought he was not in the hostel, or else he would have been paraded till the morning.