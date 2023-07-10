RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

According to Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli might not direct RRR 2. Some well-known Hollywood technicians are likely to work on the drama under the Baahubali maker's supervision.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR turned out to create new records of success. The period action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR became the first Tollywood film to bag an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the track Naatu Naatu. Now, it seems like movie buffs will soon get to witness the sequel to the highly-acclaimed drama, RRR 2. Yes, you heard it right! Talking to the media recently, prominent writer and SS Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad disclosed an exciting update regarding the sequel to RRR.

RRR 2 - ‘A Big-Budget Hollywood Drama’

When he was questioned regarding Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli's next collaboration, Vijayendra Prasad revealed that they plan to work on RRR 2. He added that the film is going to be a big-budget Hollywood drama. According to the writer, a few Hollywood studios have shown interest in being a part of this highly-awaited project.

In the meantime, Vijayendra Prasad also stated that it might be possible that SS Rajamouli will not direct this movie. Going by the reports, some well-known Hollywood technicians are expected to work on the venture under the Baahubali maker's supervision.

SS Rajamoul not in favour of RRR sequel?

Prior to this, SS Rajamouli spilled the beans on the RRR sequel during an interview. The filmmaker shared that he was not keen on creating a sequel earlier, however, had worked on the script of the movie anyway.

He was quoted saying, “RRR sequel happening, initially we dabbled with the idea of part 2, we had some good ideas but never a great one, so we left it at that, then recently about a few weeks back, one great idea stuck we thought we have to make this, at present we are just at the writing stage, so I have to write it then only I can talk about it”.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is presently occupied with the pre-production work for his next with Mahesh Babu, temporarily titled SSMB29. This movie is touted to be a globetrotting action-adventure drama on the lines of Indiana Jones. However, further details regarding the cast and crew of the drama will be unveiled only in time. Interestingly, Vijayendra Prasad has provided the screenplay for SSMB29.