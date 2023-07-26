Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram and dropped a car selfie with her buddy. The actress has been sharing several glimpses of her Bali trip on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from work. After concluding the shoot of her upcoming projects — Telugu movie Kushi and OTT show Citadel — the Yashoda actress took off to Bali with her friend to enjoy some me time. Since the beginning of her sabbatical, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been treating the fans with sneak peeks of her downtime. She recently took to the Stories section of Instagram and dropped a cute car selfie with her buddy, Anusha Swamy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the post, “Lezzzzzz goooo!!!” and tagged Anusha Swamy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked summer-ready in the photo that she shared on Instagram, as she posed in a pink strappy top with a matching cap and groovy black shades.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bali trip

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a couple of mesmerizing photographs from her visit to Bali. The still shows her dressed in an olive green dress, soaking in the nature beauty around her. In another pic, one can see how the place’s name is pronounced and what it means, "Uluwatu...Ulu means lands end and Watu means Rock."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a short break from work

A couple of months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. After fulfilling her professional commitments, the stunner has gone on a short sabbatical to focus on her health. From the looks of it, she seems to be having a blast during her time away from work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s exciting lineup

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be leading two projects — Kushi and Citadel. She will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy, Kushi. Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Kushi will be hitting the big screens on September 1. A Telugu flick, the movie will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been roped in as the female lead in the action-packed spy series, Citadel. The Indian version of the American show of the same name, Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead. Additionally, Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani will be seen as the ancillary cast of the show.

