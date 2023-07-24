Headlines

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Superfoods to fight TB

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Indian 2 director S Shankar recently took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of himself inside a VFX studio, surrounded by boards of white lights.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the busiest stars in both the South and Bollywood. Apart from being in several projects as an actor, he has also donned the producer's cap under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The superstar has collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. As movie buffs eagerly wait to witness Indian 2 on the silver screens, the latest piece of news will definitely add to their excitement. Going by the update, Kamal Haasan is likely to be digitally de-aged in his next. 

S Shankar’s tweet being seeing as a confirmation

The latest tweet by S Shankar has forced netizens to think that Kamal Haasan will be digitally de-aged in Indian 2. The filmmaker took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of himself inside a VFX studio, surrounded by boards of white lights. He captioned the post, "Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA." S Shankar is known to use technology to enhance the cinematic experience in his movies.

For the unaware, the visual effects company Lola is well-known for its de-aging technology. They are credited with working on films such as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. 

All about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante adamant to change our corruption system. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 will feature an ensemble cast with S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar playing significant roles.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the drama, whereas A. Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing.

Kamal Haasan's professional commitments

Over and above this, Kamal Haasan has also been roped in as the antagonist for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The much-anticipated drama will also see Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. It is also the first Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con. Kamal Haasan recently flew to California to attend the event, along with Prabhas.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Meet India's most charitable person, a college dropout, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Viral video: Desi girl's steamy dance to 'Tinku Jiya' leaves netizens spellbound

Maharashtra landslide: 22 fatalities, 86 missing, search operation continues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE