Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the busiest stars in both the South and Bollywood. Apart from being in several projects as an actor, he has also donned the producer's cap under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The superstar has collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. As movie buffs eagerly wait to witness Indian 2 on the silver screens, the latest piece of news will definitely add to their excitement. Going by the update, Kamal Haasan is likely to be digitally de-aged in his next.

S Shankar’s tweet being seeing as a confirmation

The latest tweet by S Shankar has forced netizens to think that Kamal Haasan will be digitally de-aged in Indian 2. The filmmaker took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of himself inside a VFX studio, surrounded by boards of white lights. He captioned the post, "Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA." S Shankar is known to use technology to enhance the cinematic experience in his movies.

For the unaware, the visual effects company Lola is well-known for its de-aging technology. They are credited with working on films such as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

All about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante adamant to change our corruption system. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 will feature an ensemble cast with S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar playing significant roles.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the drama, whereas A. Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing.

Kamal Haasan's professional commitments

Over and above this, Kamal Haasan has also been roped in as the antagonist for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The much-anticipated drama will also see Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. It is also the first Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con. Kamal Haasan recently flew to California to attend the event, along with Prabhas.