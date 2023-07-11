Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Bholaa Shankar hits theatres on August 11. It’s an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film, Vedalam, and will see Chiranjeevi in the title role, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

Fans of Chiranjeevi are waiting with bated breath to watch his next, Bholaa Shankar. Adding to the buzz for the already hyped drama, the makers have released the latest track for the movie, Jam Jam Jajjanaka. The party number has all the ingredients of a wedding song. The video shows the megastar humming some lyrics in Telugu. While the track starts with a mix of folk number Narsapalle, the pace of the song eventually picks up. Chiranjeevi can be seen breaking the dance floor yet again with his impeccable moves. Later, he is joined by Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth as the four groove together.

While choreographer Sekhar Master has directed the party track, the music has been rendered by Mani Sharma’s son Mahati Swara Sagar. Jam Jam Jajjanaka has been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli, while Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics.

Sharing the track on his Instagram account, Chiranjeevi wrote, "An electrifying addition to your celebratory playlist...#BholaaShankar celebration anthem #JamJamJajjanaka out now. https://youtu.be/cJeb5_XljVo...@sagarmahathi thumping musical."

About Bholaa Shankar

Meher Ramesh has directed Bholaa Shankar, which hits theatres on August 11. The action entertainer is full of commercial elements and has been financed on a massive scale by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment. The official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam will see Chiranjeevi as the titular character, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Additionally, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Tulasi, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej will be a part of the ancillary cast. Dudley is the cinematographer for Bhoola Shankar, while Marthand K. Venkatesh is the head of the editing department.

If reports are to be believed, Bhola Shankar will revolve around the life of a former gangster (Chiranjeevi) who shifts to Kolkata with his adopted sister Radha (Keerthy Suresh) for her education. However, he is also keen to hunt down the crime network responsible for eliminating Radha's family.