Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Headlines

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

The Hollywood actors' strike: Everything you need to know in 10 points | Sag-Aftra Strike

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

6 food items to improve bowel movement

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Viking warrior

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Colombian rescuers find four children alive, including 11-month-old, in Amazon after plane crash

Meta launches Twitter's rival 'Threads': Here’s all you need to know about the new app

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will talk about the complexities of relationships. It will also attempt to unveil the hidden facets of modern-day love in the time of the internet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Do you remember the 2010 drama Love, Sex Aur Dhokha which marked the debut of Rajkummar Rao? Now, the director of the movie, Dibakar Banerjee, is set to come up with the second installment in the franchise, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The filmmaker has donned the director's hat once again as the movie recently went on floors. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2is being presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. While the first installment featured an ensemble cast including, Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial, and Aaditi Pohankar, the makers are yet to announce the cast of the second installment.


Sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, makers Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now! Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet, #LSD2ShootBegins! @DibakarBanerjee @EktaaRKapoor #ShobhaKapoor #Faara @SatheGauri #DibakarBanerjeeProductions @_CultMovies @Saregamaglobal @TanvG."
 


The makers shared the first poster from the movie featuring a man sniffing online likes with what looks like a rolled Rs 100 note. The caption read, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."


Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will discuss the complexities of relationships and will also try to unveil the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet. Just like the first part, the sequel will also revolve around the theme of love and betrayal. However, the latest installment intends to delve deeper into the subject and also explore the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Dibakar Banerjee's last directorial venture was 2021 movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is expected to release on February 16, 2024. The project will be locking horns with the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. Starring Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, the makers have not announced the title of his much-awaited flick.
 

 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE