Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Do you remember the 2010 drama Love, Sex Aur Dhokha which marked the debut of Rajkummar Rao? Now, the director of the movie, Dibakar Banerjee, is set to come up with the second installment in the franchise, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The filmmaker has donned the director's hat once again as the movie recently went on floors. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2is being presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. While the first installment featured an ensemble cast including, Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial, and Aaditi Pohankar, the makers are yet to announce the cast of the second installment.



Sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, makers Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now! Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet, #LSD2ShootBegins! @DibakarBanerjee @EktaaRKapoor #ShobhaKapoor #Faara @SatheGauri #DibakarBanerjeeProductions @_CultMovies @Saregamaglobal @TanvG."



The makers shared the first poster from the movie featuring a man sniffing online likes with what looks like a rolled Rs 100 note. The caption read, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."



Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will discuss the complexities of relationships and will also try to unveil the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet. Just like the first part, the sequel will also revolve around the theme of love and betrayal. However, the latest installment intends to delve deeper into the subject and also explore the consequences of our technologically driven world.



Dibakar Banerjee's last directorial venture was 2021 movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.



Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is expected to release on February 16, 2024. The project will be locking horns with the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. Starring Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, the makers have not announced the title of his much-awaited flick.

