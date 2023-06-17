Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan turn hosts for South Korean Ambassador

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan recently hosted the Ambassador of South Korea to India.

One of the most popular father-and-son duos in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan recently hosted the Ambassador of South Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, at their Hyderabad residence. Ram Charan has recently moved into his parents' house as the actor and his wife Upasana have decided to welcome their child with the grandparents. Ram Charan also celebrated his 11th anniversary with Upasana last week. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and posted a few sneak peeks of the meet featuring him, Ram Charan, and other delegates. Chiranjeevi accompanied the photos with a long caption.



Megastar Chiranjeevi said that he was "delighted" to organise a tea session.

Chiranjeevi's special message

"Delighted to host a high tea session in honour of Ambassador of South Korea to India @ChangJaebok1 Absolute pleasure meeting you! Was looking forward to meet you since the time you matched the #NaatuNaatu steps with @AlwaysRamCharan at the recent #G20 Summit in Srinagar It’s greatly enriching to get so many insights about the wonderful land of South Korea ! Our cultures clearly have many things in common, not the least our love for food, music & films. K - Pop and K - dramas are already immensely popular with Indian audiences. And now Indian movies are also set to make inroads into South Korea. Trust such exchanges & interactions bring our people culturally even more closer and strengthen our bonds.”

Take A Look At His Tweet Here

Delighted to host a high tea session in honor of Ambassador of South Korea to India @ChangJaebok1 Absolute pleasure meeting you! _



Was looking forward to meet you since the time you matched the #NaatuNaatu steps with @AlwaysRamCharan at the recent #G20 Summit in Srinagar __ pic.twitter.com/O7upYbgIBc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 16, 2023

RRR Craze in South Korea

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was released on an OTT platform in South Korea recently. The period action drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was very well received in the country. In addition to this, the Magadheera actor also graced the prestigious G20 summit in Srinagar recently and there he bumped into Chang Jae-bok. These two were even seen tapping a foot together on the famous Naatu Naatu track from RRR.

What's next for Chiranjeevi

The actor will be next seen in Meher Ramesh's action drama, Bholaa Shankar. While Chiranjeevi has been roped in for the titular role in the drama, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will essay the characters of his love interest and sister, respectively.

Ram Charan's forthcoming projects

Ram Charan is collaborating with S Shankar for the much-awaited political thriller, Game Changer. He will be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani. With SJ Suryah as the lead antagonist of the flick, Jayaram, Anjali Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra will be seen in supporting roles. Ace composer S Thaman has provided the music for Game Changer.