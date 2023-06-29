Bipasha Basu’s ‘Mishti’ Moment With Her Daughter Melts Internet: See Pic

Bipasha actively shares glimpses of her precious time with her daughter on social media. (Credits: Instagram)

Actress Bipasha Basu is presently enjoying one of the most wonderful phases of her life — motherhood. She is cherishing every moment of this phase with her little bundle of joy, her daughter Devi. Apart from being a hands-on mom to Devi, Bipasha also actively shares glimpses of her precious time with her daughter on social media, delighting her fans. Recently, she took to Instagram and treated her followers to yet another adorable mother-daughter picture with her little girl. In the picture, Devi adorably touches her mother's face, while Bipasha Basu flaunts her million-dollar smile.

Dressed in a cute printed blue outfit, the little one looked absolutely adorable, capturing everyone's hearts. Expressing her love, Bipasha Basu captioned the photo, "My Devi Love is tooooo Mishti.”

Her husband, Karan Singh Grover, responded saying, "She takes after you.”

Take a look:

Netizens react to Bipasha Basu's post

Many netizens adored the actress's latest Insta post.

One user wrote, "Pure love of mother-daughter...stay blessed and happy."

Another fan commented, "Adorable pic...Mishti with her Mishti mommy.”

A third comment read, "Cutei with beautiful mom."

When Bipasha Basu revealed her daughter’s ‘daak naam’

On June 5, Bipasha Basu had taken to Instagram and shared a video that had numerous photos of herself and her daughter. In the clip, the actress looked gorgeous in a black v-neck top, while Devi faced the camera in a beige attire. Sharing the video, she revealed the “daak naam” (pet name in Bengali) of the little one, given to her by her grandmother, Mamta Basu. “Devi’r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti...Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s relationship

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. After six years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Bipasha and Karan never miss a chance to treat their fans with glimpses of their daughter and make the netizens a part of their parenthood journey.