Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

A Zomato delivery agent clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Exam. Zomato took to Twitter to share the success story.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Dreams don't materialize out of thin air; they require a lot of sweat, commitment, and work. There are countless motivational stories on the internet that will inspire you to work hard and fulfil your goals. One such success story involves Vignesh, a delivery partner for Zomato who passed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam. 

Zomato shares a tweet on the microblogging platform and writes, “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner.”

The story has gotten over 36K views and 90 retweets since being shared. Users are congratulating Vignesh for clearing the exam. 

Users have commented on the post and said “Tremendous achievemnet,” while other have said, “Congratulations. The fruit of hard work is sweeter than the sweetest of nectars.”

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam is a state-level civil service exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). 

