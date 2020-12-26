West Bengal 2021 class 10, class 12 board exam dates announced: Check details

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for class 10 and class 12 2021 board exams.

The class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, and the exams will continue till June 10.

Class 12 board exams for 2021 will start on June 15.

These exams will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols.

"We have uploaded the details of the schedule for the 2021 Madhyamik (secondary) exams on our website. The examinations will be held with strict adherence to COVID protocols," an official told PTI.

It is to be noted that the class 10 and 12 are usually held between February and March every year, but the 2021 tests have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state's education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control, and the decision to open the education institutions will be taken in 'appropriate time'.

The educational institutions in the state have been since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the students attending the new academic session are being taught through online classes.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier stated that the upcoming 2021 Board Exams will be held offline and alternative modes for practical exams will be taken into consideration. On December 22 as well, while addressing the teachers in a live session, the Education Minister reaffirmed that the upcoming CBSE board exams will be conducted in an offline mode.

The official datesheet is yet to be announced by the CBSE.