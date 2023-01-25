UPSSSC PET Result 2022 DECLARED at upsssc.gov.in: How to apply and other details here

UP PET Result 2022 OUT | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for PET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) can now check the result on the official site-- upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key for UP PET 2022 was released on January 10, 2023.

As many as 37 lakh candidates registered to appear for the UP PET exam this year out of which, a total of 67 per cent of candidates have appeared for the exam. The UPSSSC PET Examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check