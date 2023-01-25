Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: History paper for class 10 board exam rescheduled, check date, time, venue, other details

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 for History paper has been rescheduled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: History paper for class 10 board exam rescheduled, check date, time, venue, other details
WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023 History paper rescheduled | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10 board exam for the History paper has been rescheduled. The WBBSE Madhyamik exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 27 but has now been rescheduled in view of the by-elections. As per the new schedule, the WB Class 10 History Board Exam 2023 will now be conducted on March 1. 

WBBSE has released a notification in this regard at the official website-- wbbse.wb.gov.in. Except for the date, all the other details such as exam timings and venue will remain the same. 

“It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date,” stated the official notice.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Exam details 

The WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 will start on February 23 and it will end on March 4. The board exam for class 10 students will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

WBBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023

WBBSE is expected to issue the West Bengal Board exam admit card 2023 in the first week of February. Students who are appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit card to the exam venue while appearing for the exam.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.