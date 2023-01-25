WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: History paper for class 10 board exam rescheduled, check date, time, venue, other details

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023 History paper rescheduled | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10 board exam for the History paper has been rescheduled. The WBBSE Madhyamik exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 27 but has now been rescheduled in view of the by-elections. As per the new schedule, the WB Class 10 History Board Exam 2023 will now be conducted on March 1.

WBBSE has released a notification in this regard at the official website-- wbbse.wb.gov.in. Except for the date, all the other details such as exam timings and venue will remain the same.

“It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date,” stated the official notice.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in for additional candidates: How to apply, exam guidelines

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Exam details

The WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 will start on February 23 and it will end on March 4. The board exam for class 10 students will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

WBBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023

WBBSE is expected to issue the West Bengal Board exam admit card 2023 in the first week of February. Students who are appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit card to the exam venue while appearing for the exam.