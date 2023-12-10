UPSC Recruitment 2023: Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, Senior Lecturer vacancies; check details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for candidates to apply for various posts including-- Scientific Officer (Electrical), Technical Officer, and Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) posts. The application process has been started on December 9.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for the UPSC jobs is December 28. To apply for the UPSC recruitment 2023, candidates will have to submit their application forms at the official website-- upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill five vacancies.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details here

Scientific Officer (Electrical) in the National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution-- One vacancy

Technical Officer in the Computer & System Division in the National Crime Records Bureau, Department of Women Safety, Ministry of Home Affairs-- Three vacancies

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration-- One vacancy

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25(Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.