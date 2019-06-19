UPSC exam 2019: NDA written exam result declared; 7,927 qualify for SSB interview, check @ joinindianarmy.nic.in

UPSC has declared results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examinaton (I) 2019 written exam on its official website. The exams were conducted on April 21.

Candidates who have cleared the exam must start preparing for the Service Selection Board (SSB).

In 2019, the selected candidates will appear for 143rd Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy course and for 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The courses will begin on January 2, 2020.

The candidates who have qualified the written exam need to apply for the interview through the Indian Army recruitment website. To ensure registration for the interview, candidates should visit the official website and register within two weeks from the date of result declared.

Candidates must visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and register themselves for the interview.

Once registered, the qualified candidates will be informed about their selection center, dates, SSB interview. All the information is expected to be delivered to candidates registered e-mail id.

All the qualified candidates need to submit their Age and educational qualification original certificates when appearing for the interview.