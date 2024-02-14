UPSC CSE Notification 2024 Out: Civil Services Prelims Exam for 1056 vacancies on May 26, know how to apply

Candidates can apply for UPSC CSE 2024 at the official upsconline.nic.in till March 5.

UPSC 2024 notification has been released on the official website of the commission. The Civil Services Prelims examination will be held on May 26. The commission has notified a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS. UPSC aspirants can apply online at the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The last date to register for UPSC CSE is March 5.

Here's how to Apply for UPSC Civil Services 2024

1. Visit the official website: Navigate to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

2. Check the notification: Locate the notification related to the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 examination. This notification will encompass all essential details including eligibility criteria, important dates, and application instructions.

3. Registration: Click on the registration link provided on the website. New users need to create an account, while existing users can simply log in.

4. Fill out the application form: Provide accurate details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and contact information.

5. Upload documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format and size.

6. Payment of application fee: Make the application fee payment online through the provided payment gateway. The fee payment details will be outlined in the notification.

7. Review and submit: Thoroughly review all information entered in the application form before final submission to ensure accuracy.

8. Print confirmation: After successful submission, print a confirmation page for your records and future reference.