UPSC CSE 2020 interview date: Civil Services Exam schedule released, check download link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview date for UPSC CSE 2020. Candidates can check the schedule through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The results of the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020 was declared on March 23, 2021, the Commission decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 from April 26, 2021.

The notification reads, “After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from August 02, 2021. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.”

Steps to download UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Ste 3: Now click on the link, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020”.

Step 4: Alternatively, click on the link “UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date” to download directly.

Step 5: Read and scroll down to check the interview schedule

UPSC CSE 2020 interview date schedule: DIRECT LINK