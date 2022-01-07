UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 to begin today: Know exam schedule, guidelines and other key details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the Civil Services Main 2021 examination from today (January 7) and will be conducted across various centres across the country till January 16.

An official notification released by UPSC earlier stated that the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022 post carefully analysing the situation amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates must note that the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam can be taken in any of the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Here's the timetable for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021:

January 7, 2022 - Forenoon Session - Paper-I Essay

January 8, 2022 - Forenoon Session - Paper-II General Studies I

Afternoon Session - Paper-III General Studies II

January 9, 2022 - Forenoon Session - Paper-IV General Studies III

Afternoon Session - Paper-V General Studies IV

January 15, 2022 - Forenoon Session - Paper-A Language Paper

Afternoon Session- Paper-B English

January 16, 2022 - Forenoon Session - Paper-VI Optional Paper I

Afternoon Session - Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

Exam day guidelines that all candidates must know

- Download admit card from the official website (https://www.upsc.gov.in/)

- Adhere to the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

- Carry a valid admit card and ID card to the exam centre.

- Adhere to all COVID-19 norms, including carrying own sanitizers in transparent bottles, inside the examination hall.

- Candidates can know further details by visiting the UPSC website (https://www.upsc.gov.in/)

UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Pattern



• Paper A (Indian Language): 300 marks

• Paper B (English): 300 marks

• Paper 1 (Essay): 250 marks

• Paper 2 (General Studies - 1): 250 marks

• Paper 3 (General Studies - 2): 250 marks

• Paper 4 (General Studies - 3): 250 marks

• Paper 5 (General Studies - 4): 250 marks

• Paper 6 (Optional Subject - Paper 1): 250 marks

• Paper 7 (Optional Subject - Paper 2): 250 marks

• Personality Test: 275 marks

• Total marks: 2025 Marks