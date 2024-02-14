UPSC Civil Services 2024 notification to be out today, details inside

UPSC is set to begin registration for Civil Services Prelims 2024 and Indian Forest Services Prelims 2024 today.

Today, February 14, marks the commencement of the registration process for the much-awaited Civil Services Preliminary examination (CSE Prelims 2024) by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Aspiring candidates can access all the necessary details on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Additionally, registration for the UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims 2024, which is conducted through CSE, will also kick off today.

As per the commission's exam calendar, the application window is slated to close on March 5, with the examination scheduled for May 26.

In the notification, candidates will find crucial information such as the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, examination and selection procedures, among others. To stay abreast of the latest updates, candidates are encouraged to follow this live blog for continuous updates.

Age Limit and Selection Process for UPSC CSE 2024

Candidates aiming for UPSC CSE 2024 must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as of the cut-off date, which will be specified in the notification. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit.

The UPSC CSE follows a three-stage selection process comprising prelims, mains, and interviews. Upon clearing the objective-type prelims, candidates qualify to advance to the descriptive mains. Subsequently, candidates shortlisted in the main stage proceed to the final stage, which involves a personal interview.

How to Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024:

1. Visit the official website: Navigate to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

2. Check the notification: Locate the notification related to the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 examination. This notification will encompass all essential details including eligibility criteria, important dates, and application instructions.

3. Registration: Click on the registration link provided on the website. New users need to create an account, while existing users can simply log in.

4. Fill out the application form: Provide accurate details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and contact information.

5. Upload documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format and size.

6. Payment of application fee: Make the application fee payment online through the provided payment gateway. The fee payment details will be outlined in the notification.

7. Review and submit: Thoroughly review all information entered in the application form before final submission to ensure accuracy.

8. Print confirmation: After successful submission, print a confirmation page for your records and future reference.

Candidates are advised to await the release of the official notification for UPSC Civil Services 2024 for further details and instructions.