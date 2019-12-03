UPPSC PCS 2019 admit card released on uppsc.up.nic.in, all details inside

Admit card for the prelims for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2019. has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at the official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing in UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam can download their UPPSC Admit Card from UPSSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 December 2019 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM to 11: 30 AM and 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM at 19 exam centers in UP. Candidate can check all other details regarding the exam on their UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card.

Steps to download UPPSC admit card:

1. Visit the official website- www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on the admit card download link given on the home page.

3. Enter your all details like- registration number, DOB, select your gender from the dropdown box and enter the verification code.

4. Click on the 'Download admit card' button.

5. Download your admit card and take a print out and save it for a future use

UPPSC conducts the PCS exams in three phases. The preliminary exam is scheduled for 15 December. The candidates who clear this phase are eligible for the Main examination after which an interview round is held. The final appointment is done after the third/interview round.