UPHESC Exam 2021: Admit card released for Assistant Professor recruitment exam at uphesconline.org

UPHESC Assistant Professor Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of UPHESC, uphesconline.org. The exam will be conducted at 32 centres in Prayagraj. The recruitment exam is for the post of Assistant Professor in Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges.

In order to conduct transparency and copy-free examination, only those colleges and schools which have CCTV cameras have been made centres. Through this, the activities of each candidate will be closely monitored. Higher Education Service Commission has invited applications for the 50 posts of Assistant Professor in 47 subjects under the advertisement number 2003. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, November 13 and 28 in two shifts. Around 95 thousand candidates will be in the exam.

Secretary of the Commission Dr Vandana Tripathi has informed that the examination will be held in two shifts.

On average 18-18 thousand in the first and second shift every day i.e. 36 thousand candidates will appear in the examination in a day. BEd, Chemistry, Geology, Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Statistics, Animal Husbandry, Botany, Physical Education in the first shift from 9 am to 11 am on October 30 while Commerce, Agricultural Chemistry, Agriculture in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be for Engineering, Agricultural Plants, Geography, Sanskrit, Women's Studies, Anthropology subjects.