Maldives President Muizzu urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth tried to commit suicide after killing son in Goa apartment: Police

Karmma Calling trailer: Namrata Sheth is out to take her revenge from '90s Bollywood queen' Raveena Tandon

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in case linked to attack on Army headquarters

Wasim Akram slams troll for claiming ex-captain Imran Khan's name was in Jeffrey Epstein list

Education

UP declares holiday for schools, colleges on Jan 22 for Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on January 22, declared CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on January 22. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a holiday on January 22 for all educational institutions in view of the auspicious Ram mandir Pra Pratishtha ceremony. 

Additionally, the CM has also declared that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed too, reported news agency ANI. 

 

The pran pratishtha ceremony will mark the installation of the idol lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. 

Yogi has also urged the people to celebrate this day with peace and harmony and be conscious of the return of Covid-19 virus. 

