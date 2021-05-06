Trending#

UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam 2021 scheduled on May 23 postponed

Official notice regarding the postponement of Uttarakhand RO/ ARO exam 2021 was released by the Commission on Wednesday (May 5) on ukpsc.gov.in.


UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Exam

Updated: May 6, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the prelims exams for Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) recruitment. 

Official notice regarding the postponement of Uttarakhand RO/ ARO exam 2021 was released by the Commission on Wednesday (May 5) on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in. 

According to UKPSC notice, the proposed Uttarakhand RO/ ARO Preliminary Examination 2021 on May 23 is postponed until further orders in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic. 

However, UKPSC has not made any announcement regarding the new exam date of the RO/ ARO exam 2021. According to the UKPSC notice, “the information regarding the upcoming date of the preliminary (objective type) exam will be available on the Commission's website.”

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2021 details

Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya: 8 PostsReview Officer (Accounts), UKPSC: 6 PostsAssistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya: 1 PostAssistant Review Officer (Accounts), UKPSC: 4 Posts

The UK RO/ ARO Prelims Exam 2021 will consist of 150 objective-type questions. These questions will be from General Studies, General Intelligence, and General Hindi subjects.