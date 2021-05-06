UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam 2021 scheduled on May 23 postponed
Official notice regarding the postponement of Uttarakhand RO/ ARO exam 2021 was released by the Commission on Wednesday (May 5) on ukpsc.gov.in.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the prelims exams for Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) recruitment.
Official notice regarding the postponement of Uttarakhand RO/ ARO exam 2021 was released by the Commission on Wednesday (May 5) on the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.
According to UKPSC notice, the proposed Uttarakhand RO/ ARO Preliminary Examination 2021 on May 23 is postponed until further orders in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.
However, UKPSC has not made any announcement regarding the new exam date of the RO/ ARO exam 2021. According to the UKPSC notice, “the information regarding the upcoming date of the preliminary (objective type) exam will be available on the Commission's website.”
UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2021 details
Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya: 8 PostsReview Officer (Accounts), UKPSC: 6 PostsAssistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya: 1 PostAssistant Review Officer (Accounts), UKPSC: 4 Posts
The UK RO/ ARO Prelims Exam 2021 will consist of 150 objective-type questions. These questions will be from General Studies, General Intelligence, and General Hindi subjects.