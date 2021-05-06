FMGE June 2021 registration process ends today, here’s 5 simple steps to apply

Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2021 registration process to conclude today at 11.55 pm by the National Board of Examination (NBE). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NBE nbe.edu.in. The edit window will be open from May 9 to May 11.

FMGE June 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2021, and the result for the same will be declared by June 30, 2021. A candidate shall be declared as having passed in FMGE only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. The result is declared as Pass/Fail. There will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling.

Interested candidates applying for FMGE 2021 must have a primary medical qualification approved by the Indian embassy and fulfill other criteria mentioned by NBE on the official notification for FMGE June 2021 exam.

The syllabus for the test is also available on the official website.

How to Apply for FMGE June 2021:

Step 1: Visit the Official website of NBE nbe.edu.inStep 2: Click on the “FMGE June 2021” linkStep 2: Enter all the details such as name, phone number, email ID, upload photographs, and moreStep 3: Upload required documents, signature, and thumb impressionStep 4: Choose your test city and submit the application feeStep 5: Take a print out of the filled application

The exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. The exam will be a multiple-choice questions (MCQs) test. There will be no negative marking.