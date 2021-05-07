UGC cancels all offline exams scheduled in May 2021, says THIS about online papers

Keeping in view the current situation of Covid-19 in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has postponed all offline examinations to be held in May. UGC has written a letter to all universities and states in this regard, instructing them not to conduct any offline exam in the month of May. After the review meeting in June, a decision will be taken regarding these exams.

The UGC wrote as we all know that many parts of the country are facing the second wave of Covid-19. At such times it is most important to take care of everyone's health and ensure safety. Institutions across the country are already taking all possible measures in this direction.

The UGC notice states, “HEIs may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/ guidelines/ directions issued by the central/state government, Ministry of Education, on UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders.”

However, higher education institutions can take appropriate decisions regarding the conduct of online exams, keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Central / State Government, Ministry of Education, or UGC for the prevention of corona infection and local conditions.