Telangana board releases TS SSC 2020 admit card at bsetelangana.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the Telangana Board class 10 exams or TS SSC 2020 exams by at its official website, bsetelangana.org or manabadi.com.

The SSC exams will start on March 19 in Telangana.and will end on April 6.

Students will need to input their name, district, school name, and date of birth to download their hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to download and take its print out.

The examination will commence at 9.30 am and would end at 11.30 am, 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm, as per the paper. The duration of the exams will vary with the paper or subject.

Steps to download Telangana SSC Exam Hall Tickets 2020

1. Visit the official website of Telangana Board's official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on 'S.S.C MARCH - 2020 Hall Tickets Download' present on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for Private/ Regular/ OSSC/ Vocational students' hall ticket link.

4. Select your district and school from the drop-down menu

5. Enter all details and click on submit

6. Download your hall ticket and take a print out for future use.

The result for Telangana SSC is likely to be declared in the month of May.