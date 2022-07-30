Students scream, bang their heads in case of 'Mass Hysteria' in Uttarakhand School: Report

File photo

Three years after, a similar incident of 'mass hysteria' happened recently at a government school in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand where, students abruptly began yelling, screaming, and hitting their heads, according to News18.

The abrupt change in the behavior of the students was first reported on Tuesday, according to Vimla Devi, the school's head teacher, who spoke to News18. The same thing happened again on Thursday.

"They were crying, shouting, shivering, and even trying to bang heads for no reason. We called parents, they summoned a local priest and this is how the situation came under control," Vimla Devi said.

A team from the district administration and medical personnel visited the government school on Thursday. What triggered the students' abrupt behavioral adjustment is unclear.

"Even today, when departmental officials were here, some students behaved in the same manner. Parents insisted that we perform pooja inside the school campus. They believe school is doomed," News18 quoted Vimla Devi as saying.

Such instances of "mass hysteria" had previously been reported in a few other schools in the district, according to Chandan Rawat, a district panchayat member.

Senior education department official Mukul Sati told News18 that certain schools in Chakrata and Uttarkashi had received similar allegations.

“We have decided to form a medical team which will visit government schools across the state in an attempt to allay fears among students,” Sati said.