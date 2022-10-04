Students pursuing PhD cannot pursue two academic degrees simultaneously: University Grants Commission

File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has diallowed students pursuing PhD programmes to take two academic degrees simultaneously under its new regulation.

On Friday, the UGC asked all universities to make statutory changes to facilitate students pursuing two academic degrees simultaneously in physical mode for all other courses, including diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, except for PhD programmes.

Students will be able to pursue two academic programmes either in physical mode or open or distance mode, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. It is not applicable for PhD programmes.

READ | Hemant K Lohia, J&K IPS officer, found dead; police suspect murder with broken ketchup bottle

The UGC had in April approved the proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together. The guidelines for it were notified on Friday.

"All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through their statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far," the UGC wrote in a letter to universities.

"The objective of allowing a student to pursue two degrees simultaneously stems from recognising, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student, no hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extracurricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc. And enabling an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, ethical and constitutional values...," the guidelines stated.

READ | 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM KCR likely to launch national party on Dussehra, know what to expect

The guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC, which is September 30, 2022, and students can't claim any retrospective benefit.

"Degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which UGC recognises, Statutory Council and Government of India for running such programmes. Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable," it said.