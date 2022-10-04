2024 Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM KCR likely to launch national party on Dussehra, know what to expect

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has revealed his plans of launching a national party earlier to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the intention of going head to head with the party currently in power – the Bhartiya Janta Party.

KCR is expected to launch his national party on the occasion of Dussehra, which falls on October 5. As per media reports, the muhurat for the launch of his new party has been set for 1:19 pm on Wednesday. KCR also held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet ministers in Telangana, likely discussing the roadmap for his national party.

Ahead of the speculated party launch, it is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance". It is expected that after the meeting on Wednesday, a motion will be put forward to convert TRS into a national party.

As per sources, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national party is likely to be called Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti, or BRS. With the launch of BRS, KCR is aiming at going against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying that the competition will be between only these two parties.

On the other hand Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and EX-MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

(With ANI inputs)

