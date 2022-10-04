Hemant K Lohia, J&K IPS officer, found dead; police suspect murder with broken ketchup bottle

HK Lohia death (Representational)

Hemant K Lohia, the Director General of Prison in Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Jammu's Udaywala area on early Tuesday morning. The police suspect he was murdered inside his home allegedly by his servant, a resident of the Ramban district, who is missing.

According to initial reports, the guards outside the IPS officer's house saw smoke coming out of one of the rooms. They broke in to find the officer with his throat slit. He was later found to be dead.

The police suspect the servant allegedly tried to set his body afire after slitting his throat. They also suspect that a broken ketchup bottle was used to commit the crime.

First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case, said J-K police.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway.

The police are also viewing the case from a terror angle.