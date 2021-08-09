School reopening news: Karnataka to resume school for classes 9-12 from THIS date â€“Details here

The Karnataka government has decided to resume physical classes from August 25, 2021. The Karnatak School will reopen for students of Class 9 to 12, as per recent orders from the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. The announcement was made in a press conference while declaring Karnataka SSLC result 2021.

Primary and secondary school education minister, B C Nagesh, said, “The Chief Minister had several meetings with the concerned people - task force, doctors and educationalists. After considering all their opinions, seeing the future of the students - schools have to be started. So we are taking all extra care.”

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for this reopening to be released tomorrow (August 10). Schools, students, teachers and other stakeholders can go through these SOPs tomorrow. the minister said, “Details of SOPs for the schools will be released tomorrow or day after.”

“We are looking at opening primary schools also,” the minister added.

“Many paediatricians have said small children will not be affected by the third wave of Covid-19. So we are seriously thinking of it. There are some practical difficulties. Coming to the school, and for small children to follow SOPs may be difficult. But we are seriously thinking how to start the schools. By the end of this month there will be a technical committee that is going to sit with the chief minister. Then we will decide when to start.”

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday (August 7) said that the state government is not planning to impose statewide lockdown again.

It is to be noted that a weekend curfew was imposed by the Karnataka government on Friday in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra as these two states are still registering a high number of COVID-19 cases, The Karnataka government has also decided to extend the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in order to check the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the night curfew in Karnataka was in effect from 10 PM to 5 AM.