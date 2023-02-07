Search icon
Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions

In centrally run universities and institutions, there are more than 58,000 open positions, including teaching and non-teaching.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Currently, there are more than 58,000 openings in institutions of higher learning run by the federal government, including both teaching and non-teaching positions. The statement was made by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in the Lok Sabha. 

Sarkar said the openings result from retirements, resignations, promotions, and new positions that become necessary due to stream upgrades or student strength improvements. 

(Also Read: Financial Planning: Know what it is, various types and benefits of securing your future)

Checklist of job vacancies in different schools and institutions:

  • Kendriya Vidyalayas- 12,099 teaching positions; 1,312 non-teaching positions. 
  • Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas- 3,271 teaching positions; 1,756 open non-teaching positions 
  • Central Universities- 6,180 teaching positions; 15,798 non-teaching positions
  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)- 4,425 teaching positions; 5,052 non-teaching positions
  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology- 2,089 teaching positions; 3,773 non-teaching positions
  • Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of ScienceEducation and Research- 353 teaching positions; 625 non-teaching positions
  • Indian Institutes of Management- 1,050 teaching and non-teaching positions. 
