Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions

Currently, there are more than 58,000 openings in institutions of higher learning run by the federal government, including both teaching and non-teaching positions. The statement was made by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in the Lok Sabha.

Sarkar said the openings result from retirements, resignations, promotions, and new positions that become necessary due to stream upgrades or student strength improvements.

(Also Read: Financial Planning: Know what it is, various types and benefits of securing your future)

Checklist of job vacancies in different schools and institutions: