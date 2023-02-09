RRB Recruitment 2023: Additional panel released for paramedical, technician and JE posts, check direct link

File Photo

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an additional panel for the paramedical, technician, and JE posts. Eligible candidates who are busy preparing for the exam can check this list through the official website of RRBs. The direct link for Chandigarh, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bengaluru is mentioned below.

It is important to note that RRB Chandigarh, RRB Siliguri, RRB Guwahati, and RRB Bengaluru have already released the additional panel for the posts mentioned above.

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Chandigarh

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Siliguri

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Guwahati

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Bengaluru

RRB Recruitment 2023: Here are steps to check the additional panel list

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking the additional panel list.

Step 1: Visit the official website RRBs.

Step 2: Click on the additional panel for paramedical, technician & JE links

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open. Here, candidates will be able to check the roll numbers.

Step 4: Download this page and also take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates must note that whoever's name is on the additional panel list will have to go through a re-medical examination and will have to give an undertaking regarding this to the Zonal Railway when being sent for the medical examination.