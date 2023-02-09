Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

RRB Recruitment 2023: Additional panel released for paramedical, technician and JE posts, check direct link

Eligible candidates who are busy preparing for the exam can check this list through the official website of RRBs. The direct link for Chandigarh, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bengaluru is mentioned below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

RRB Recruitment 2023: Additional panel released for paramedical, technician and JE posts, check direct link
File Photo

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an additional panel for the paramedical, technician, and JE posts. Eligible candidates who are busy preparing for the exam can check this list through the official website of RRBs. The direct link for Chandigarh, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bengaluru is mentioned below. 

It is important to note that RRB Chandigarh, RRB Siliguri, RRB Guwahati, and RRB Bengaluru have already released the additional panel for the posts mentioned above.

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Chandigarh

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Siliguri

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Guwahati

Direct link to check additional panel list for RRB Bengaluru

RRB Recruitment 2023: Here are steps to check the additional panel list

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking the additional panel list.

Step 1: Visit the official website RRBs. 

Step 2: Click on the additional panel for paramedical, technician & JE links

READ | SLPRB Assam releases Forest Recruitment 2023 Admit Card, know exam date, selection process, other details

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open. Here, candidates will be able to check the roll numbers. 

Step 4: Download this page and also take a printout of it for future use. 

Candidates must note that whoever's name is on the additional panel list will have to go through a re-medical examination and will have to give an undertaking regarding this to the Zonal Railway when being sent for the medical examination.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.