SLPRB Assam releases Forest Recruitment 2023 Admit Card, know exam date, selection process, other details

The admit card released today is for the Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PST and PET test will start on February 13, 2023. The venue for the exam is mentioned in the admit card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the admit cards for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department. Candidates will now be able to download it from the official website - www.slrbassam.in. A total of 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable, and Driver will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023: Exam date, admit card details 

As per the official notification, "Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on the SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com." 

The admit card released today is for the Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PST and PET test will start on February 13, 2023. The venue for the exam is mentioned in the admit card. 

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023: Selection process 

"The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 3200 mtrs & 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively. Hence, candidates who have applied for more than one post having the same standard of race will attend the PST & PET only once for all the posts he/she has applied for." 

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Admit Card Direct Link 

Assam Forest PET, PMT admit card 2023 - https://admit.apcap.in/

Assam Forest Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy 

Forester grade: 264 posts
Forest guard: 11226 posts
AFPF constable: 981 posts
Driver constable36 posts
Driver under forest department: 142 posts 
Constable: 211 posts 

