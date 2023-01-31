Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration to fill 9712 Assistant Teacher posts begins, how to apply here

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

The government of Rajasthan is inviting applications from candidates to hire for Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts. The registration process for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 started on January 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Rajasthan teacher jobs from the official website-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 is March 1. This Rajasthan Teacher recruitment drive is being conducted with the aim to fill 9712 Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of the State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Assistant Teacher recruitment link available on the home page

Register yourself and click on submit

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents if required

Once done, make the payment of application fees and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay application fees of Rs 100, Rs 70 for the Rajasthan economically weaker class category, and Rs 60 for SC/ST and PwD categories. The application fees should be paid online mode.