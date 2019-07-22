Rajasthan PTET 2019: seat allotment list to be released soon, check @ ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan Pre Teachers Education Test (PTET) seat allotment list will be released today on July 22. Candidates can check the counselling result on the official website- ptet2019.org.

The examination is held for candidates to secure admission in B.ED courses for a duration of 2 years and 4 years integrated program for B.A., B.Ed, and B.Sc courses.

The Rajasthan PTET exam was held on May 12.

The candidates in the General& OBC category had to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

The candidates in the SC/ST category had to pay a fee of Rs 275 to complete registration.

Eligibility criteria for candidates applying for the examination:

1. Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized University.

2. Candidates should pass 12th standard board examination from any board recognized by the Government of India.

The application form filling started from February 14.

The last date for depositing fees for the examination was April 6.

Candidates have to report between July 23 to July 30 to the allotted university and pay their respective fees.

Steps to check the seat allotment list:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- ptet2019.org.

Step 2. Check for the link that says Rajasthan PTET counselling result 2019.

Step 3. Enter the necessary details.

Step 4. The seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.