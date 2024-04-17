Twitter
Education

Education

PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board to release matric scores tomorrow, steps to check results

The Punjab School Education Board will announce the 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced that the PSEB 10th Result 2024 will be revealed tomorrow, April 18, 2024.

As per the official press release by PSEB, the class 10th results are scheduled to be declared at noon on April 18, 2024. Students can access their results on the official website from April 19 onwards. The results will be available for viewing at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

This year's Class 10 board examination commenced on February 13, 2024, and concluded on March 5, 2024. The examinations took place across the state at various exam centers during a single shift every day, from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Approximately 3 lakh students participated in the PSEB 10th board examination across the state.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
