Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Health Ministry issues new warning over exam date, check details inside

The viral fake notice claims that exam dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses has been extended till 21st May, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

File photo

Amid growing demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today (February 7) posted a tweet warning NEET PG 2023 exam aspirants against fake notice circulating on social media over the postponement of NEET PG 2023 Exam.

The fake notice, which has now gone viral on social media, claims that exam dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses has been extended till 21st May, 2023.

The fake notice claims that revised dates for submission of application form will begin from February 7 and the last date of submission of online form is March 25, 2023. The fake notice says that edit window for application correction will be available from March 29 to April 7, 2023 and NEET PG 2023 entrance exam admit card will be issued on May 21. The result of NEET PG 2023 exam will be out by June 20, 2023, according to fake notice.

Sharing the fake fake notice on its official Twitter handle, the Health Ministry wrote, “This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.”

It is to be noted that the original notification issued by NBE for NEET PG 2023 examination says that the admit card for the exam will be released on February 27. The notification also announced that NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) is protesting at Jantar Mantar today seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam.

 “We request all Doctors organisation to come along with in fight against issue of #NEETPG2023. We invite all of you to Join Protest at #JantarMantar on 7th Feb 10 AM.” FAIMA had tweeted.

It is to be noted that the demand for NEET PG 2023 postponement was raised by medical aspirants over four weeks ago after it was announced by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that NEET PG 2023 entrance exam will be held on March 5.

Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
