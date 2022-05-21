ONGC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: One day left to apply for 3614 Apprentice posts at ongcindia.com

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to conclude the application process tomorrow for 3614 Graduate Apprentice, Trade Apprentice and Diploma Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The last date to apply is May 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com.
ONGC Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Trade Apprentice (01 Years)
Stipend: 7,700/- (Per Month)
Post: Trade Apprentice (02 years)
Stipend: 8,050/- (Per Month)
Post: Diploma Apprentices
Stipend: 8,000/- (Per Month)
Post: Graduate Apprentice
Stipend: 9,000/- (Per Month)
ONGC Apprentices Recruitment 2022 total vacancies: 3614
Work Centre/Location wise Details
Northern Sector
Dehradun: 159
Delhi (ONGC Videsh Limited): 40
Jodhpur: 10
Total: 209
Mumbai Sector
Mumbai: 200
Goa: 15
Hazira: 74
Total: 305
Western Sector
Cambay: 96
Vadodara: 157
Ankleshwar: 438
Ahmedabad: 387
Mehsana: 356
Total: 1434
Eastern Sector
Jorhat: 110
Silchar: 51
Nazira & Sivasagar: 583
Total: 744
Southern Sector
Chennai: 50
Kakinada: 58
Rajahmundry: 353
Karaikal : 233
Total: 694
Central Sector
Agartala: 178
Kolkata: 50
Total: 228
Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Apprentices Vacancy 2022
Accounts Executive: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com).
Office Assistant: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A
Secretarial Assistant: Candidate must have done ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial Practice.
Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant): Candidate must have done B.Sc. with PCM or PCB or ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) Trade.
Diploma Apprentice: The candidate must have a Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering.
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the ONGC Official Website ongcindia.com.
Important Dates for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Starting date for online application submission: April 27, 2022
Last date for online application submission: May 15, 2022
Date of Result/Selection: May 23, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in the minimum prescribed qualification and Merit.
Notification: ongcindia.com