UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP expected to declare Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results by THIS date

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to declare UP Board Result 2022 soon. As per the latest reports, UP Board 10th 12th Exams 2022 evaluation has been completed. UPMSP is expected to release the result by next week or June 10. UP board has also finalised the criteria for promotion and has started the compilation of the result. Once released, UP 10th 12th Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website, upresults.nic.in.

Nearly 52 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board Class 10, class 12 exams 2022. Out of which 27.8 lakh students are for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students for Class 12.

The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams in the month of March, and April. As per reports, UP Board Results 2022 to be released by May 29, 2022. However, UPMSP has not announced any official result date yet.

Once released, UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

As per the UP board's schedule, the UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation process is expected to end by May 15. The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

Steps to check UPMSP Board result 2022:

1. Go to the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link.

3. Fill in the required credentials.

4. Submit the details

5. Download the results and take a printout for future reference.