NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result declaration: SC takes BIG decision candidates must know

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result lates updates: In a significant development which will affect lakhs of NEET 2021 candidates across the country, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday (October 28) allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

Earlier, the NTA was directed by the Bombay High Court to announce the results after holding a re-examination for two students. The SC, however, stayed the HC's order thus paving the way for the NTA to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result.

The SC passed the order while hearing the plea regarding NEET 2021 re-exam for two candidates from Solapur, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. During the hearing, the NTA accepted before the SC that invigilators committed a mistake which resulted in a mismatch of answer sheets of 6 candidates.

The bench of Justices L Nageswar Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said, “We cannot delay results for 16 lakh students. We need to balance interests.”

The apex court, however, directed the NTA to inform the court about the plan on what is to be done for the two students. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the NTA and said that the other 4 students who faced similar fate completed their papers and got good marks.