Trending#

JNU

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Bollywood

Dhoni

  1. Home
  2. Education


NMAT 2019: Results announced, check @nmat.org.in

The NMAT exam was held from October 4-December 17, 2019.


dna

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 08:21 PM IST

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released the results for NMAT 2019 on Thursday. Candidates can check the results on the official website-nmat.org.in

The NMAT exam was held from October 4-December 17, 2019.

The last date for downloading the scorecard is on January 16, 2020.

The exam is taken to get admission to leading management institutions in the country.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1. Click on the link-nmat.log.in

Step 2. Enter the first name, last name

Step 3. Enter email address

Step 4. Enter Mobile number.