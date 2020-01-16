NMAT 2019: Results announced, check @nmat.org.in

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released the results for NMAT 2019 on Thursday. Candidates can check the results on the official website-nmat.org.in

The NMAT exam was held from October 4-December 17, 2019.

The last date for downloading the scorecard is on January 16, 2020.

The exam is taken to get admission to leading management institutions in the country.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1. Click on the link-nmat.log.in

Step 2. Enter the first name, last name

Step 3. Enter email address

Step 4. Enter Mobile number.