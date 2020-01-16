NMAT 2019: Results announced, check @nmat.org.in
The NMAT exam was held from October 4-December 17, 2019.
Written By
Edited By
Arijit Saha
Source
DNA webdesk
Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released the results for NMAT 2019 on Thursday. Candidates can check the results on the official website-nmat.org.in
The NMAT exam was held from October 4-December 17, 2019.
The last date for downloading the scorecard is on January 16, 2020.
The exam is taken to get admission to leading management institutions in the country.
Steps to check the results:
Step 1. Click on the link-nmat.log.in
Step 2. Enter the first name, last name
Step 3. Enter email address
Step 4. Enter Mobile number.