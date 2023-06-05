Search icon
NEET UG 2023: From raising objections against provisional answer key to exam in Manipur tomorrow, all details here

The NEET UG 2023 will be held in Manipur tomorrow as the provisional answer key has been released for the rest of the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: From raising objections against provisional answer key to exam in Manipur tomorrow, all details here
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligible cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2023 answer key on June 4 on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can check the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses at the official website along with the provisional answer key. 

Aspirants can raise objections, if any, till June 6. It is to be noted that for challenging each answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 200. Since the provisional answer key has been released, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 official answer key will be released soon after June 6 along with the result. 

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the answer key and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2023: Manipur exam tomorrow 

Meanwhile, the NEET UG exam that was postponed in Manipur due to violence in the state is scheduled to be held on June 6. All over India, the NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 and around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. 

