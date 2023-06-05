NEET UG 2023: From raising objections against provisional answer key to exam in Manipur tomorrow, all details here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligible cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2023 answer key on June 4 on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can check the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses at the official website along with the provisional answer key.

Aspirants can raise objections, if any, till June 6. It is to be noted that for challenging each answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 200. Since the provisional answer key has been released, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 official answer key will be released soon after June 6 along with the result.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2023: Manipur exam tomorrow

Meanwhile, the NEET UG exam that was postponed in Manipur due to violence in the state is scheduled to be held on June 6. All over India, the NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 and around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.