Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Sanjita Mohapatra, IIT alumnus, faced several failures, but cracked UPSC with AIR 10 without coaching

IAS officer Sanjita Mohapatra began preparing for the UPSC test after finishing her mechanical engineering degree from IIT Kanpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Meet IAS officer Sanjita Mohapatra, IIT alumnus, faced several failures, but cracked UPSC with AIR 10 without coaching
Meet IAS officer Sanjita Mohapatra, IIT alumnus, faced several failures, but cracked UPSC with AIR 10 without coaching | Photo: Instagram

Success requires consistency, especially if one wants to pass one of India's most difficult exams. Sometimes it takes a number of failures before one eventually finds success in their life. So the key to success should be perseverance and not letting setbacks stop you from achieving your goals. Sanjita Mohapatra's success story is similar in that the engineer-turned-IAS was successful in achieving her life's objectives despite the hurdles. 

Who is IAS Sanjita Mohapatra?

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra, who is from Rourkela in Odisha, has always been interested in learning. After finishing her education in Odisha, she attended IIT Kanpur to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Sanjita Mohapatra has a very distinct vision for the future. She was committed to becoming an IAS officer. Sanjita Mohapatra began preparing for the UPSC test after finishing her college degree. 

Cracked UPSC without coaching 

She was unable to clear the UPSC Prelims Exam in her first three attempts. This let her down, therefore she started working for a corporation after that. She had a job when she took the UPSC test, yet she still failed on her fourth try. For the preparation for the UPSC test, Sanjita Mohapatra did not enrol in any coaching. She used resources available online. Before her fifth try, she had quit her job. After then, entirely focus on UPSC preparation.

During this time, she got married. But she had the full backing of her in-laws while she prepared for the government position. As a result, on her fifth try and with a 10th-rank IAS officer, she succeeded in 2019. Biswa Ranjan Mundari, Sanjita Mohapatra's spouse, works as a manager at the Reserve Bank of India. He supported his wife throughout her entire journey. Sanjita concentrated a lot on NCERT books and newspapers in addition to studying material available online. 

READ | Meet IAS Shishir Gupta, IIT alumnus, left high paying job, fought depression and bounced back to crack UPSC with AIR 50

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google may soon bring this Apple iPhone feature to Android phones
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.