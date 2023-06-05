Meet IAS officer Sanjita Mohapatra, IIT alumnus, faced several failures, but cracked UPSC with AIR 10 without coaching | Photo: Instagram

Success requires consistency, especially if one wants to pass one of India's most difficult exams. Sometimes it takes a number of failures before one eventually finds success in their life. So the key to success should be perseverance and not letting setbacks stop you from achieving your goals. Sanjita Mohapatra's success story is similar in that the engineer-turned-IAS was successful in achieving her life's objectives despite the hurdles.

Who is IAS Sanjita Mohapatra?

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra, who is from Rourkela in Odisha, has always been interested in learning. After finishing her education in Odisha, she attended IIT Kanpur to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Sanjita Mohapatra has a very distinct vision for the future. She was committed to becoming an IAS officer. Sanjita Mohapatra began preparing for the UPSC test after finishing her college degree.

Cracked UPSC without coaching

She was unable to clear the UPSC Prelims Exam in her first three attempts. This let her down, therefore she started working for a corporation after that. She had a job when she took the UPSC test, yet she still failed on her fourth try. For the preparation for the UPSC test, Sanjita Mohapatra did not enrol in any coaching. She used resources available online. Before her fifth try, she had quit her job. After then, entirely focus on UPSC preparation.

During this time, she got married. But she had the full backing of her in-laws while she prepared for the government position. As a result, on her fifth try and with a 10th-rank IAS officer, she succeeded in 2019. Biswa Ranjan Mundari, Sanjita Mohapatra's spouse, works as a manager at the Reserve Bank of India. He supported his wife throughout her entire journey. Sanjita concentrated a lot on NCERT books and newspapers in addition to studying material available online.

READ | Meet IAS Shishir Gupta, IIT alumnus, left high paying job, fought depression and bounced back to crack UPSC with AIR 50