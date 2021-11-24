NEET 2021 counselling: Andhra Pradesh state rank list released on ntruhs.ap.nic.in - Check direct link here

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: Dr. NTR University of Health Science, Andhra Pradesh has released Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or AP NEET State Rank List 2021. The rank list 2021 has been released on the official website - Dr. NTR University of Health Science, Andhra Pradesh has released Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or AP NEET State Rank List 2021. The rank list 2021 has been released on the official website - ntruhs.ap.nic.in

The merit list has been released as per the NEET entrance exam 2021 data released from the Director-General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, Government of India.

AP NEET State Rank List 2021: Steps to download

- Go to the official website and click on the direct link - ntruhs.ap.nic.in

- Click on the notification that says, "UG NEET 2021- AP Display list recieved from DGHS bullet."

- A PDF file would open up which will consist of the Roll Number, Name, Gender, Category, and Marks obtained by candidates.

- Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

AP NEET State Rank List 2021: Cut Off Marks

Category Cut Off Marks

General 138

General- PwD 122

BC, SC, ST, including PwD 108

It is to be noted that Dr. Ntr University Of Health Sciences would display the provisional merit position only after receiving the online applications. It is learnt that online applications would be received in response to the notification released by the University. The final merit list would be released only after the verification of documents.