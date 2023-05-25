Search icon
MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 TODAY: How to check Madhya Pradesh Results via SMS

MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 to be declared shortly. Know how to check results via SMS.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited MP Board 10th and 12th results for the year 2023 on its official website, mpbse.nic.in. It has been reported that the declaration of the MP Board 10th and 12th results will take place today on the 25th of May around 12 p.m. 

To check the scorecards of the MP Board 10th and 12th results for 2023, you can visit the following official websites:

• mpresults.nic.in

 • mpbse.nic.in

When it comes to the total number of candidates who registered to appear in the MP 10th and 12th exams in the state, a staggering count of 19 lakh students took part in these examinations. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted over a period stretching from the 2nd of March to the 5th of April. On the other hand, the MP Class 10 exams were held from the 1st of March to the 27th of March.

If you wish to check your MP Board Result 2023 via SMS, here's what you need to do:

• For MPBSE class 10 result, type MPBSE10 followed by your Roll Number

• For MPBSE class 12 result, type MPBSE12 followed by your Roll Number

• Send the message to 56263 By following these simple steps, you will receive your class 10 or 12 MP Board Result 2023 on the very same number.

