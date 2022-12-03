MP Board Time Table 2023: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh releases revised Class 10, 12 exam dates

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the revised dates of the MP Board 2023 Exam for Class 10 and 12 students. According to the MP Board's official press release, the Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of March. Students can go through MP Board 2023 timetable available on the official website, mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023 will begin on March 1, 2023 and Class 12 Exams will begin on March 2, 2023.

The MPBSE MP Board Class 10th exams 2023 is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 27, 2023. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

For MPBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from March 2, 2023 till April 1, 2023. The exam will be held for 3 hours in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

READ: CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window closes today, know how to edit application form

On November 5, 2022, Inder Singh Parmar, the state education minister announced the MP Board 2023 Exam dates. Class 10 and 12 practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 13 to 28, 2023 and the theory exams were scheduled to be held from March 1 to 31, 2023. These exam dates have been revised now.

Students are required to arrive at the exam centre one hour before the start of the MPBSE board exam. Students must arrive at the exam site by 8:30 am. Students will be allowed to the examination hall till 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Before writing the exam, students will be given ten minutes to read the question paper.