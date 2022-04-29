MP Board MPBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 declared: Check pass percentage, topper list here

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 today. MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Students can download these mobile apps available on Google Play.
Pragati Mittal has topped in class 12 with 494 out of 500 marks in her class 12th MP Board examination. She is from Sheopur. MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 for High school is 59.54%. MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 for Higher secondary is 72.72%.
MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022: topper list:
Rank 1: Nancy Dubey – 496 marks
Rank 1: Suchita Pandey with 496 marks
Rank 2: Ayush Mishra with 495 marks
Rank 2: Narayan Sharma with 495 marks
Rank 3: Divyanshi with 484 marks
A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.
Stakeholders can check the complete MP Board Toppers List below:
MP Board 10th Merit List 2022: Released
|
Name of the Student
|
Marks
|
Nancy Dubey
|
496
|
Suchita Pandey
|
496
|
Aayush Mishra
|
495
|
Parth Narayan
|
495
|
Devyansh Mishra
|
494
MP Board 12th Merit List 2022: Released
|
Name of the Student
|
Stream
|
Rank
|
Eshita Dubey
|
Arts
|
1
|
Roshita Singh
|
Arts
|
2
|
Anuj Dixit
|
Arts
|
2
|
Sajal Singh
|
Arts
|
3
|
Pragati Mittal
|
Science with Maths
|
1
|
Lakshdeep Dhakad
|
Science with Maths
|
2
|
Aayush Tiwari
|
Science with Maths
|
3
|
Khushboo Shivhare
|
Commerce
|
1
|
Harshita Pandey
|
Commerce
|
1
|
Ritu Upadhyaya
|
Commerce
|
2
|
Kashish Baleja
|
Commerce
|
2
|
Neelam Thadani
|
Commerce
|
3