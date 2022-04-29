MP Board MPBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 declared: Check pass percentage, topper list here

File photo

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 today. MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Students can download these mobile apps available on Google Play.

Pragati Mittal has topped in class 12 with 494 out of 500 marks in her class 12th MP Board examination. She is from Sheopur. MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 for High school is 59.54%. MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 for Higher secondary is 72.72%.

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022: topper list:

Rank 1: Nancy Dubey – 496 marks

Rank 1: Suchita Pandey with 496 marks

Rank 2: Ayush Mishra with 495 marks

Rank 2: Narayan Sharma with 495 marks

Rank 3: Divyanshi with 484 marks

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website to check Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th exam results 2022 at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Enter your roll number and date of birth

MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards,

Take a printout for further reference

Stakeholders can check the complete MP Board Toppers List below:

MP Board 10th Merit List 2022: Released

Name of the Student Marks Nancy Dubey 496 Suchita Pandey 496 Aayush Mishra 495 Parth Narayan 495 Devyansh Mishra 494

MP Board 12th Merit List 2022: Released